F1 2019: The most-watched videos

Formula 1 2019's title battles may have been dominated by one driver and team, but the racing season itself will live long in the memory - with numerous memorable incidents, controversies and battles all the way through the 21-race campaign.

So what have you been watching most on the Sky Sports website and app this year? Scroll down for the top-10 most-viewed F1 clips from Melbourne to Abu Dhabi…

1. Vettel's race-losing Canada penalty

1:37 Sebastian Vettel runs off track and then into trouble while battling Lewis Hamilton in Canada Sebastian Vettel runs off track and then into trouble while battling Lewis Hamilton in Canada

Vettel vs Hamilton. Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Lap 48. Undoubtedly the biggest controversy of the season when race leader Vettel runs off the track, is adjudged to have squeezed Hamilton on his return, and is handed a five-second time penalty which cost him victory to his Mercedes rival.

2. Leclerc and Vettel take each other out

1:39 The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel collide and take each other out of the Brazilian GP The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel collide and take each other out of the Brazilian GP

A clash which had been on the cards all season? A small banging of wheels with big consequences for Ferrari and their drivers when Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc's battle for position at Interlagos proved mutually destructive.

3. Recovery truck hits bridge in Baku!

1:32 A moment to forget for this recovery-truck driver in Baku... A moment to forget for this recovery-truck driver in Baku...

Watch out for that...!! Friday practice at the Azerbaijan GP produced farcical scenes when the truck driver taking George Russell's Williams back to the pit lane forgot to lower his crane to clear the bridge over the circuit.

4. Button and Chandhok's Vettel-Hamilton verdict

3:46 Karun Chandhok and Jenson Button reflect on the biggest moment from the Canadian GP - the Hamilton-Vettel incident Karun Chandhok and Jenson Button reflect on the biggest moment from the Canadian GP - the Hamilton-Vettel incident

In SkyPad Extra after the Canadian GP, Sky F1's Karun Chandhok and Jenson Button analysed the incident between Vettel and Hamilton and whether stewards were right to penalise the Ferrari driver.

5. Hamilton hits Albon, Gasly takes podium

3:19 Lewis Hamilton hits Alexander Albon, taking him out of the Brazilian GP allowing Pierre Gasly through to finish second Lewis Hamilton hits Alexander Albon, taking him out of the Brazilian GP allowing Pierre Gasly through to finish second

How was this for a finish to the Brazilian GP? Lewis Hamilton cost Alex Albon a maiden F1 podium with a botched overtake on the penultimate lap, as Pierre Gasly nipped in to take an astonishing second place.

6. Hamilton and Verstappen collide in Monaco

1:16 Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen made contact battling for the lead during the 67th lap of the Monaco GP Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen made contact battling for the lead during the 67th lap of the Monaco GP

In a tense finish to the Monaco GP which brought back memories of Ayrton Senna's pursuit of Nigel Mansell in 1992, Max Verstappen tried everything to pressurise Lewis Hamilton into an error, with the two cars even making contact at the harbourside chicane as the Red Bull tried to overtake.

7. Hamilton overtakes Verstappen for Hungary win

1:13 Lewis Hamilton makes a winning pass, overtaking Max Verstappen to claim the Hungarian GP lead - and victory Lewis Hamilton makes a winning pass, overtaking Max Verstappen to claim the Hungarian GP lead - and victory

It's Lewis vs Max again - this time for the leadership of the race in Budapest, with Hamilton triumphing after taking on new tyres in a Mercedes strategy gamble. The world champion overtook the Red Bull driver into the first corner with three laps to go for a memorable win.

8. Verstappen passes Leclerc for Austria win

2:27 Max Verstappen overtakes Charles Leclerc to take the lead in Austria as the two bang wheels inside of Turn Three Max Verstappen overtakes Charles Leclerc to take the lead in Austria as the two bang wheels inside of Turn Three

A battle for victory between the leaders of F1's new generation went all the way to the second-last lap of the Austrian GP, with Max Verstappen emerging victorious. Charles Leclerc had led the whole race, but Verstappen charged back from a poor start and pulled off a bold and uncompromising overtake on his Ferrari rival to snatch victory at Red Bull's own track.

9. Hamilton interrupts interview to congratulate Vettel

2:45 Sebastian Vettel's post-race interview was interrupted by rival Lewis Hamilton, who was keen to offer his congratulations Sebastian Vettel's post-race interview was interrupted by rival Lewis Hamilton, who was keen to offer his congratulations

The respect between F1's two most successful current drivers was in evidence as Lewis Hamilton offered his congratulations to race winner Sebastian Vettel during the German's interview with Sky F1 after the Singapore GP.

10. Vettel spins after Hamilton overtake

2:07 Sebastian Vettel spins after being passed by Lewis Hamilton for second place in the Bahrain GP Sebastian Vettel spins after being passed by Lewis Hamilton for second place in the Bahrain GP

A brilliant overtake from Lewis Hamilton and a moment to forget for Sebastian Vettel when the rivals battled over the podium positions in the Bahrain GP right back in the early weeks of the season.