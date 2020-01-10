F1 2020 start times revealed, British GP moved back an hour

The start times for a record 22-race Formula 1 season in 2020 have been confirmed, with the British GP moving back an hour compared to 2019.

Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch all 22 races live in 2020, and the schedule follows the same pattern as previous years with races starting at ten past the hour.

But one notable change to the timings is that the British GP at Silverstone is now set at 3.10pm. rather than its 2.10pm start time from last year. The practice and qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday have also been pushed back an hour.

The iconic race takes place on July 19, the same day as Day Four of The Open Championship at Royal St George's.

There is one only other alteration in terms of the UK times compared to last year, with the Bahrain GP - the second race of the season after Australia - starting an hour earlier.

The US GP's local times have shifted, but the race will still take place at 7.10pm as usual in the UK.

There are two additions to the calendar this year - a new race in Vietnam and a returning one in the Netherlands - and those races will start at 8.10am and 2.10pm respectively.

The Japanese GP timetable has yet to be released, while the season-opening Australian GP on March 15 will start at 5.10am UK time.