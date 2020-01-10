F1 News

F1 2020 start times revealed, British GP moved back an hour

Silverstone race to take place at 3.10pm on July 19; check out all the race start times (UK) in table below

Last Updated: 10/01/20 4:42pm

The start times for a record 22-race Formula 1 season in 2020 have been confirmed, with the British GP moving back an hour compared to 2019.

Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch all 22 races live in 2020, and the schedule follows the same pattern as previous years with races starting at ten past the hour.

But one notable change to the timings is that the British GP at Silverstone is now set at 3.10pm. rather than its 2.10pm start time from last year. The practice and qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday have also been pushed back an hour.

The iconic race takes place on July 19, the same day as Day Four of The Open Championship at Royal St George's.

There is one only other alteration in terms of the UK times compared to last year, with the Bahrain GP - the second race of the season after Australia - starting an hour earlier.

The US GP's local times have shifted, but the race will still take place at 7.10pm as usual in the UK.

There are two additions to the calendar this year - a new race in Vietnam and a returning one in the Netherlands - and those races will start at 8.10am and 2.10pm respectively.

The Japanese GP timetable has yet to be released, while the season-opening Australian GP on March 15 will start at 5.10am UK time.

Formula 1 2020 race start times - UK time

Race Date Start time
Australian GP March 15 5.10am
Bahrain GP March 22 3.10pm
Vietnam GP April 5 8.10am
Chinese GP April 19 7.10am
Netherlands GP May 3 2.10pm
Spanish GP May 10 2.10pm
Monaco GP May 24 2.10pm
Azerbaijan GP June 7 1.10pm
Canadian GP June 14 7.10pm
French GP June 28 2.10pm
Austrian GP July 5 2.10pm
British GP July 19 3.10pm
Hungarian GP August 2 2.10pm
Belgian GP August 30 2.10pm
Italian GP September 6 2.10pm
Singapore GP September 20 1.10pm
Russian GP September 27 12.10pm
Japanese GP October 11 TBC
United States GP October 25 7.10pm
Mexican GP November 1 7.10pm
Brazilian GP November 15 5.10pm
Abu Dhabi GP November 29 1.10pm

