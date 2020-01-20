F1's Sean Bratches steps down from commerical role

F1's commercial chief Sean Bratches will leave at the end of January after three years in the role.

The American has headed up the sport's commercial operations since Liberty Media completed their takeover of F1 in January 2017, with Ross Brawn overseeing sporting matters.

Bratches is leaving to be closer to his family and will continue to help F1 in an advisory role from America.

"The past three years at Formula 1 have been an incredible journey, one which I have enjoyed thoroughly," said Bratches.

"I want to personally thank the team at F1 for their extraordinary efforts and dedication, they are the best of the best and I am confident they will continue to serve fans and deliver on the strategy we have set in the years ahead.

"I am proud that I leave Formula 1 in a better position than when I joined in 2017 and I know that the foundation we have put in place as a team will continue to serve our fans around the world and reach new audiences."

F1 chairman Chase Carey paid tribute to Bratches' achievements.

"I want to thank Sean on behalf of everyone at Formula 1 for the leadership, passion and expertise he has given to the business over the past three years," said Carey.

"Sean has transformed the commercial side of Formula 1 and a testament to his work is shown in our momentum and growth as a business. I am pleased Sean will continue to be an advisor for us from his home in the US, he will always be part of the Formula 1 family and I look forward to his ongoing advice and counsel."