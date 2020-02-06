F1 VOTE: Ahead of launch week... what's the best livery of all-time?
Anticipation for the 2020 F1 season will ramp up next week with launch week - but what is the best car livery of all-time? Vote below!
Last Updated: 06/02/20 6:46am
Formula 1 liveries can be memorable for many reasons, whether it be their design, colour, the sponsors, or the car's success on the track.
But what is the best livery of all-time?
We've been asking you on social media for your favourites - and ahead of F1 2020's launch week, we want you to vote on the winner!
From the responses earlier this year, we've narrowed it down to 10 liveries - old and new - for you to pick from.
Simply look at the pictures below, and then cast your vote in the poll at the bottom of the article!
THE LIVERIES
THE VOTE
The first confirmed car launch for 2020 is Ferrari's on February 11, before pre-season testing starts on February 19. The season-opening race in Australia is on March 15, with all 22 races live on Sky Sports F1