F1 VOTE: Ahead of launch week... what's the best livery of all-time?

Formula 1 liveries can be memorable for many reasons, whether it be their design, colour, the sponsors, or the car's success on the track.

But what is the best livery of all-time?

We've been asking you on social media for your favourites - and ahead of F1 2020's launch week, we want you to vote on the winner!

From the responses earlier this year, we've narrowed it down to 10 liveries - old and new - for you to pick from.

Simply look at the pictures below, and then cast your vote in the poll at the bottom of the article!

THE LIVERIES

Lotus, 1972: John Player Special. F1's original black car, nicely combined with gold.

Benetton, 1986: How about that for colour? The B86 BMW just looked fast.

Jordan, 1991: One of the 1990's most iconic liveries, with a striking 7 Up theme

McLaren, 1988: A classic Malboro McLaren - one of F1's most dominant cars

Williams, 1992: The FW14B looked good, and backed it up with on-track dominance

McLaren, 1999: The West McLaren Mercedes. A notable car from the late 90s, which won two drivers' titles

Jaguar, 2000: Matching metallic green and white with gold wheels. A nice touch.

Ferrari, 2004: F1's famous red and white. Schumacher certainly enjoyed it.

Renault, 2005: The R25 evokes memories of Alonso's first title

Red Bull, 2016: One of the prettiest designs in recent years from the charging Bulls

THE VOTE

