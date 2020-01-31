Racing Point to become Aston Martin team from F1 2021

Racing Point will be renamed as Aston Martin from the 2021 Formula 1 season.

Following weeks of speculation that Lawrence Stroll, Racing Point's billionaire owner, was poised to buy into the British carmaker, it was confirmed on Friday that a consortium led by the Canadian would pay £182m for an initial 16.7 per cent stake in Aston Martin.

As a result, Aston Martin will become the new name of Stroll's Silverstone-based F1 team from the season after next. The initial agreement is for a 10-year term.

"Mid-engined cars are a core part of Aston Martin Lagonda's future. As part of this, an enhanced approach to F1 is considered important," read a statement.

Aston Martin will continue as Red Bull's title sponsor in the upcoming 2020 season, but it was also confirmed that the partnership will end at the end of this year.

Stroll took control of the former Force India team after it went into administration in August 2018, with the outfit finishing seventh in last year's Constructors' Championship.

More to follow…