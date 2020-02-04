Williams sign Jack Aitken as F1 2020 reserve driver

Williams have further bolstered their driver line-up by hiring F2 race winner Jack Aitken as their reserve driver for the 2020 season.

A day after announcing his departure from Renault, Aitken has been confirmed in the back-up role to Williams' race drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.

The Briton will also make his Grand Prix weekend debut during the course of the new season in a Friday practice session with Williams, as well as attending all 22 races.

"It is a great honour to join ROKiT Williams Racing as their reserve driver for the 2020 season," said Aitken. "Williams is a team with strong heritage, and continued longevity, and I'm looking forward to directly contributing to their development through my simulator and testing work."

Oh, you guys been waiting? My bad. 2020 @WilliamsRacing F1 Reserve Driver. 🚀 I’m hugely excited, because they want to be back to their very best, have some stellar people making it happen, and I’m going to be doing all I can to contribute as well. Let’s go. #YOTUS 😉 pic.twitter.com/jOkVzYipid — Jack Aitken - 한세용 (@JaitkenRacer) February 4, 2020

With former reserve driver Latifi stepping up to a full race seat for 2020, Williams have strengthened their young driver options below the race line-up.

Israel's Roy Nissany is their new test driver, with Dan Ticktum and Jamie Chadwick as development drivers.

Of the decision to sign Aitken, deputy team boss Claire Williams explained: "It is obvious from what Jack has achieved so far he is a young driver with a great career ahead of him and we believe he has the right credentials to reach the top in the sport.

"Jack has proved his ability in FIA Formula 2 and GP3 and we look forward to seeing what he can achieve as the team's Official Reserve Driver."