F1 Testing live on Sky Sports: All six days from Barcelona as 2020 begins

Formula 1's new 2020 cars will be put through their paces for the first time in Barcelona later this month - and Sky Sports F1 will be there too with live coverage of all six days of winter testing.

Building on the successful collaboration between Sky Sports and Formula 1 in 2019, live coverage will be expanded to cover both weeks of testing for the first time and will feature all eight hours of track running each day at the Circuit de Catalunya.

The day's action will be followed by the essential review show - The Story So Far - featuring interviews, guests, and analysis from the Sky F1 team as we build up to what promises to be a thrilling F1 2020.

Test One takes place from Wednesday February 19-Friday February 21, with Test Two following on a week later on February 26-28.

The sessions run from 8am to 12pm and then 1pm to 5pm UK time. The Story So Far will air for an hour from 5pm.

How to follow Testing with Sky Sports

Sky Sports F1 will tell the story of pre-season's action across all platforms.

Our digital and social outlets will feature the latest news and insight, with the live blog the go-to home of rolling updates and video.

Sky F1 subscribers will be able to watch live coverage on the Sky Sports app (Download info here).

Sky Sports News will also be in Barcelona providing updates and the key interviews from around the paddock.

The winter running at the Circuit de Catalunya represents a crucial fortnight for teams and drivers to prepare their cars for the season that awaits.

The season-opening Australian GP weekend takes place on March 13-15, with every race live on Sky Sports F1.

F1's pre-season: What's happening when

With the countdown to Melbourne and F1's 70th season firmly on after a busy winter behind the scenes, teams are readying to launch their latest challengers and then hit the track.

Haas became the first team to reveal images of their car this week, with events around Europe scheduled for a jam-packed 'Launch Week' from Tuesday.

Both the Ferrari launch from Italy and McLaren's car reveal from Woking will be live on Sky Sports F1 and digital platforms.

The Ferrari event starts at 5.30pm on Tuesday, with McLaren's launch underway from 1.30pm on Thursday.