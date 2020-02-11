WATCH: Ferrari go big with F1 car launch as they unveil SF1000
Ferrari's kick-started F1 launch week in style with an extravagant event - which featured a DJ, an orchestra, several on-stage performers and, most importantly, their 2020 championship contender.
The sport's most famous team hope their new car, unveiled at the grand Teatro Valli theatre in Reggio Emila, will deliver their first titles in over a decade.
Although the car, named the SF1000, livery doesn't feature any obvious changes from last year's design, team boss Mattia Binotto insisted the package was "completely different", while drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc praised the work undertaken back at the factory.
