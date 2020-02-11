WATCH: Ferrari go big with F1 car launch as they unveil SF1000

2:03 Take a look at Ferrari’s 2020 F1 challenger as the SF1000 is unveiled at the Teatro Municipale Romolo Valli in the city of Reggio Emilia. Take a look at Ferrari’s 2020 F1 challenger as the SF1000 is unveiled at the Teatro Municipale Romolo Valli in the city of Reggio Emilia.

Ferrari's kick-started F1 launch week in style with an extravagant event - which featured a DJ, an orchestra, several on-stage performers and, most importantly, their 2020 championship contender.

The sport's most famous team hope their new car, unveiled at the grand Teatro Valli theatre in Reggio Emila, will deliver their first titles in over a decade.

Although the car, named the SF1000, livery doesn't feature any obvious changes from last year's design, team boss Mattia Binotto insisted the package was "completely different", while drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc praised the work undertaken back at the factory.

Watch the car reveal by clicking play on the video at the top of the article - and watch the entertainment from the event below.

3:25 Ferrari’s 2020 car launch gets underway in dramatic fashion as DJ Benny Benassi teams up with an orchestra and choir to perform an original score for the unveiling of the SF1000. Ferrari’s 2020 car launch gets underway in dramatic fashion as DJ Benny Benassi teams up with an orchestra and choir to perform an original score for the unveiling of the SF1000.

Button: Ferrari can challenge Mercedes

While you wait for the stream to start, why not have a watch of Jenson Button previewing the big talking points heading towards the new season as the Sky F1 pundit tackles Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull and more...