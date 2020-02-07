Anthoine Hubert accident investigation published by FIA

The FIA has concluded its investigation into the F2 accident at Spa-Francorchamps in August which killed Anthoine Hubert and found that no one was at fault.

Four cars were involved in a high-speed incident at the start of the race in Belgium on August 31.

Hubert, a 22-year-old Frenchman, was killed and Juan Manuel Correa, 20, suffered serious injuries.

The report into the crash has now been published by the FIA.

It states that detailed analysis showed that "there was no single specific cause but multiple contributory factors giving rise to the severity of the accident".

"The dynamics of the car-to-car impact in terms of speed and trajectory were such that an extremely high level of energy was transferred and dissipated, translating into non-survivable trauma to Anthoine Hubert and very serious injuries to Juan Manuel Correa," read the report.

"The investigation found no evidence that any driver failed to react appropriately in response to the yellow flag signal or to the circumstances on track.

"The reaction of marshals and race control in deploying signaling and rescue services in relation to the accident is considered timely and good."

The FIA says that the report's findings will be used to help improve safety across all of its championships.

"Safety improvement is a continuous process, therefore conclusions drawn from this accident and others like it from around the world will be integrated into the ongoing work of the FIA to further develop motor sport safety," said the report.