WATCH: McLaren's F1 2020 car launch

Watch the latest contender to join the 2020 F1 parade as McLaren unveil their MCL35 from their iconic Woking base.

McLaren revealed their new car to the world on Thursday, sticking to the papaya and blue theme from last year but also debuting a fresh matte look.

Last year proved the former champions' best campaign since 2012, with Carlos Sainz returning them to the podium and the team finishing fourth in the Constructors' Championship.

