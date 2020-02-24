F1 News

Watch F1 2020's second test live on Sky Sports F1

Follow live coverage on Sky F1 and the Sky Sports App - plus get the latest updates and video in the live online blog!

Last Updated: 24/02/20 6:22pm

So who will head to the Australian GP in the best shape after winter testing?

The second and final three-day test from Barcelona commences on Wednesday, with each day live once again on Sky Sports F1.

Analysis: What we learnt from F1 2020's first test

Every minute of the action will be live as teams start to let their 2020 cars a little further off the leash as they shift more focus to performance runs and race simulations.

On air each morning at 7.55am, the morning session runs from 8am-12pm and the afternoon session 1pm-5pm.

The Story So Far airs after Day One and Day Two, with the Sky F1 team joined by guests to review the action and discuss testing's biggest stories.

All the live coverage will also available on the Sky Sports app.

Plus, the Sky Sports website and app will carry all the latest updates, timesheets and free-to-view video in the daily Live Blog.
7:03
In this ultimate guide, Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz fully explains what Mercedes’ DAS is, how it works and how it benefits the team
Wednesday
7.55am-12pm: Test Two, Day One Morning Session
1pm-5pm: Test Two, Day One Afternoon Session
5pm-6pm: The Story So Far

Thursday
7.55am-12pm: Test Two, Day Two Morning Session
1pm-5pm: Test Two, Day Two Afternoon Session
5pm-6pm: The Story So Far

Friday
7.55am-12pm: Test Two, Day Three Morning Session
1pm-5pm: Test Two, Day Three Afternoon Session

