Australian GP: F1 opener 'going ahead' despite coronavirus fears

Australian GP organisers insist they are "all systems go" for the first race of the 2020 F1 season despite concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese GP, scheduled for April, has already been postponed and a number of other sports events across the globe have recently been affected - including the MotoGP events in Qatar and Thailand - leading to fears about the opening F1 races at the start of the season.

The Australian GP is due to kick-off the campaign on March 15, live on Sky Sports F1.

But F1 chairman Chase Carey has already told Sky Sports that the sport is moving ahead with the calendar as planned, and Australian GP organisers have now issued a statement saying they are ready to host the season-opener.

"We are all systems go and gearing up for the 25th Formula 1 race in Melbourne next week," said Australian GP CEO Andrew Westacott. "The finishing touches are being put on the circuit, Formula 1 freight and personnel are arriving in the coming days and we're looking forward to opening the gates to the public on Thursday 12 March."

The spread of the virus in Italy has also added to fears about F1, given that Ferrari, AlphaTauri and tyre manufacturer Pirelli are based close to the worst-affected region of the country.

Westacott added that they are "closely monitoring" the developing coronavirus situation but that they have had assurances from F1.

"The health and safety of everyone at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020 is paramount," he stated. "The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has robust health, safety and emergency management arrangements in place at each event and we are working collaboratively with health agencies and related government and emergency services organisations in addressing this matter.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation in the lead-up to the Grand Prix and are taking guidance from subject matter experts, including Victorian and National Chief Health Officers and the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee. At this stage there is no indication of further travel bans, nor is there any indication that Formula 1 and the teams will not be arriving as usual.

"Formula 1 has again confirmed overnight that the Australian Grand Prix is going ahead and we're looking forward to welcoming them and the teams to Melbourne."

After Australia, the F1 season is due to continue with the Bahrain GP on March 22, before heading to Vietnam for its inaugural race on April 5.

There is currently a gap in the calendar due to the postponement of China's Shanghai event, before the return of the Dutch GP at Zandvoort on May 3.

