Renault reveal final car livery for F1 2020 season

Renault unveiled their definitive livery for the 2020 season and announced a new title sponsor ahead of the Australian GP in Melbourne.

After running a darker livery on the new RS20 during testing, the team's familiar yellow and black colours return for the racing season as they bid to make a step forward up the grid after a disappointing 2019.

The livery unveil by Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon at Albert Park coincided with the announcement of a new title partner, logistics firm DP World.

The team's full official name is now Renault DP World F1 Team.

Team boss Cyril Abiteboul said the new deal and income was a "step in the right direction" as Renault work towards an agreement to stay in F1 beyond 2020. The FIA and F1 are currently negotiating a new Concorde Agreement with all teams ahead of the sport's rules reset of next year.

