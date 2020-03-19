F1 2021 overhaul delayed until 2022 due to coronavirus pandemic

A mock-up of the next-generation of Formula 1 car...which will now be seen in 2022

F1's big rule changes for the 2021 season will be delayed until 2022 in the latest measure introduced in wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Teams will also continue to use their 2020 chassis next year.

But the introduction of F1's first budget cap will still come into force as planned from 2021.

The moves were decided in a wide-ranging conference call featuring F1 chiefs, the FIA and the 10 teams.

The 2020 season's first seven scheduled races have been postponed or cancelled.

"Following unanimous agreement between the FIA, Formula 1 and all teams, the implementation of the Technical Regulations due to take effect from the 2021 season will be postponed until 2022," read an FIA statement.

"All parties further discussed the current situation of the 2020 championship and how the sport will react to the ongoing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the currently volatile financial situation this has created, it has been agreed that teams will use their 2020 chassis for 2021, with the potential freezing of further components to be discussed in due course.

"The introduction and implementation of the Financial Regulations will go ahead as planned in 2021, and discussions remain ongoing between the FIA, Formula 1 and all teams regarding further ways to make significant cost savings.

"All teams expressed their support for the FIA and Formula 1 in their ongoing efforts to restructure the 2020 calendar as the global situation regarding COVID-19 develops.

"All of these commitments will be referred to the relevant governing structures for final ratification."