F1 drivers, Ian Poulter and Sir Chris Hoy sign up to F1's virtual GP

F1 drivers past and present, along with sports stars Sir Chris Hoy and Ian Poulter, are among the competitors in Sunday night's Virtual Bahrain GP - live on Sky Sports.

The Esports battle around the Sakhir circuit will feature a qualifying session and race on the F1 2019 PC game with the competitors racing remotely.

The 90-minute event is live on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix and Sky F1's YouTube page from 8pm.

All 10 current teams have been invited to field entries and the Esports grid is set to be an eclectic mix of experienced F1 drivers, young up-and-coming stars, and sporting stars from other fields.

Already confirmed are six-time Olympic cycling gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy, who will compete for Red Bull having turned to endurance racing since retiring, and golfer Ian Poulter.

Can’t wait! Just need to learn the circuit in the next 24hrs! And the car.. oh, and get a wheel and seat setup at home.. #racingdriverexcuses 😂 https://t.co/KNvZ56L1iG — Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) March 21, 2020

Who's racing in the Virtual GP?

Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes)

Esteban Gutierrez (Mercedes)

Robert Shwartzman (Ferrari)

Dino Beganovic (Ferrari)

Sir Chris Hoy (Red Bull)

Philipp Eng (Red Bull)

Ian Poulter (Renault)

Guanyu Zhou (Renault)

Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

Nico Hulkenberg (Team TBC)

Anthony Davidson (Team TBC)

Johnny Herbert (Team TBC)

More drivers and teams to be confirmed...