Azerbaijan GP becomes eighth F1 2020 race to be called off

The Azerbaijan GP has become the eighth Formula 1 race to be called off due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Baku street race was scheduled to take place on June 7 but has now been postponed indefinitely after talks with relevant officials.

"In coming to this conclusion, BCC's primary concern throughout has been the health and well-being of the Azerbaijani people as well as all visiting F1 fans, staff and championship participants," read a statement.

"BCC shares its fans' disappointment at not being able to experience the pinnacle of motorsport race through the streets of Baku this June.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the eighth race to either be postponed or cancelled outright this season and Sky Sports News' Craig Slater says that this is a massive headache for the F1 authorities.

"To that end, we will continue to work closely with Formula 1, the FIA and the Government of the Azerbaijan Republic to monitor the situation with a view to announcing a new race date later in the 2020 season."

The first race on the 2020 calendar now not yet postponed is the Canadian GP on June 14, although the Montreal event appears likely to suffer the same fate. Canada on Monday announced they would not be sending athletes to the Olympic Games in Japan in July.

What F1 races have been called off?

March 15: Australian GP - Cancelled

March 22: Bahrain GP - Postponed

April 5: Vietnam GP - Postponed

April 19: Chinese GP - Postponed

May 3: Dutch GP - Postponed

May 17: Spanish GP - Postponed

May 31: Monaco GP - Cancelled

June 7: Azerbaijan GP - Postponed

Announcing the race's postponement in their statement, the Baku venue added: "The thoughts of everyone at Baku City Circuit during this challenging and unprecedented situation go out to all those directly and indirectly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We wish to thank all our supporters, customers and partners for your understanding and look forward to welcoming you back to Baku later in the year for more unpredictable, thrilling racing action at the Home of the Street Fighters."

What now for the 2020 F1 season?

Analysis from Sky Sports News' Craig Slater...

"Azerbaijan still hope to slot back in at some point in the calendar, but they are joining a lengthy queue of grands prix.

"I suppose the question now beginning to be asked in serious terms is will we actually have a championship this year? To have a championship that would ratify a world champion in constructors' and drivers' terms, there needs to be eight grands prix. There is still time for that to happen, but if Baku was race eight on the calendar, you look at race nine which is Canada a week later and that's already under threat.

"So a serious headache for Formula 1's authorities but, of course, they're going to do all they can to get this championship started."