F1 community send their thanks to NHS in #ClapForOurCarers

Martin Brundle, George Russell, Damon Hill and more personalities show their appreciation for healthcare workers during pandemic

Last Updated: 27/03/20 12:13pm
People emerge from their homes to clap, cheer and make noise for the NHS workers battling the coronavirus outbreak
Formula 1 personalities joined the country in a national round of applause as the UK came together to #ClapForOurCarers in the NHS.

Showing their appreciation for the tireless work being done by NHS workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, members of the Sky Sports F1 team and others from the grid posted on social media on Thursday evening:

F1's British-based teams have already said they are looking into how they can assist with the building of ventilators to support the National Health Service's efforts.

In a statement issued by F1 last week, the sport said: "A collective of UK-based Formula 1 teams, engine manufacturers and their respective technology arms is evaluating support for the manufacture of respiratory devices in response to the UK Government's call for assistance.

"The teams are working in collaboration with Formula 1, the UK Government and other organisations to establish the feasibility of the teams producing, or supporting the production of, medical devices to help in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

"All the teams have expert design, technology and production capabilities, and specialise in rapid prototyping and high value manufacturing, which is hoped can be applied to the critical needs set out by Government."

In a separate statement on Sunday, McLaren said: "McLaren, in conjunction with other UK-based organisations, is currently evaluating whether it is able to support the production of ventilators as part of the UK government's request for help.

"We are fully focused on the project"

