F1 community send their thanks to NHS in #ClapForOurCarers

Formula 1 personalities joined the country in a national round of applause as the UK came together to #ClapForOurCarers in the NHS.

Showing their appreciation for the tireless work being done by NHS workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, members of the Sky Sports F1 team and others from the grid posted on social media on Thursday evening:

#ClapForOurCarers an appreciation for the health workers and everyone who keeps us safe and well. Especially those who put themselves at risk 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/d2StNSyGkJ — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) March 26, 2020

F1's British-based teams have already said they are looking into how they can assist with the building of ventilators to support the National Health Service's efforts.

In a statement issued by F1 last week, the sport said: "A collective of UK-based Formula 1 teams, engine manufacturers and their respective technology arms is evaluating support for the manufacture of respiratory devices in response to the UK Government's call for assistance.

"The teams are working in collaboration with Formula 1, the UK Government and other organisations to establish the feasibility of the teams producing, or supporting the production of, medical devices to help in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Join us in giving a round of applause 👏 to all of the health and social care staff on the frontline in the UK and around the world, working to keep us all safe. #ClapForCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/PqpIkWl0vP — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 26, 2020

"All the teams have expert design, technology and production capabilities, and specialise in rapid prototyping and high value manufacturing, which is hoped can be applied to the critical needs set out by Government."

Well that was emotional. Wasn’t sure how many of my neighbourhood would do it but there were cheers and applause from all around me. #thankyounhs #clapforNHS #ClapForCarers — Rachel Brookes (@RachelBrookesTV) March 26, 2020

In a separate statement on Sunday, McLaren said: "McLaren, in conjunction with other UK-based organisations, is currently evaluating whether it is able to support the production of ventilators as part of the UK government's request for help.

Irrespective of your views of the government management of #COVID2019 , let’s get together and clap for the doctors, nurses, paramedics, volunteers and everyone else involved at the @NHSuk who are working tirelessly for us!! #ClapForCarers @SkySportsF1 @SkySports pic.twitter.com/MSOdXur4ag — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) March 26, 2020

