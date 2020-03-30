At Home with Sky F1 : Natalie Pinkham's favourite moments

24:15 In the first episode of our new series, Natalie Pinkham selects her favourite features from the first eight years of F1 on Sky Sports In the first episode of our new series, Natalie Pinkham selects her favourite features from the first eight years of F1 on Sky Sports

Introducing a new series to help fill the racing void... At Home with Sky F1!

Over the next few weeks, our team of pundits, presenters and reporters will be inviting you into their homes to introduce their four favourite features from the first eight years of Sky Sports F1.

Retelling the stories that made those shoots memorable, and lifting the lid on some of the unknown tales behind how the pieces came together, our team will be delving back into our archives to bring you pieces featuring some of F1's biggest names past and present.

First up it's Natalie Pinkham's turn to select her favourite Sky F1 moments, with her quartet of picks particularly action-packed...

Ice Racing with the Iceman

Natalie: "Ice Racing. Kimi Raikkonen. In Russia. If those six words don't entice you to watch this, I don't know what will."

The Beach Tennis Open with 2013's rookies

Natalie: "I loved this feature because it was the first time they'd hung out together. It was very windy beach in Melbourne and we asked them to play beach tennis…"

Jet-skiing with Hamilton & Rosberg

Natalie: "This was back when they were still besties, but there was a lot of competitiveness and a lot of fun. You could see the spirited side of both of them in this feature."

How to do the Monaco GP: The sumptuous and the shoe-string

"Natalie: This probably has to be my favourite of them all. It features the greatest race of them all, the Monaco GP. This feature shows me and Ted enjoying the Monaco GP at completely different ends of the spectrum in terms of cost.

"It just goes to show that if you want to go to Monaco - and it should be on everybody's bucket list - you can do it however small your budget."

Check back for Episode 2 on Tuesday - Ted Kravitz's favourite moments - and all through the week as Sky F1 brings our homes to yours...

The best of Sky F1.... so far

Get a flavour of the kind of features our team will be looking back on in At Home with Sky F1 with a fast-paced look back at our funniest and most hilarious moments on air since 2012...