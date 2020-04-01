British GP: Silverstone to wait until end of April on July race call

Silverstone will wait until the end of April before deciding whether the British Grand Prix can take place on July 19.

The first eight rounds of F1 2020 up to mid-June have been either postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The British GP was scheduled to be round 12 on the weekend of July 17-19 and organisers say they and F1 officials will continue to monitor the situation over the next month.

"Silverstone and Formula 1 remain in close dialogue regarding the ongoing situation and are assessing the feasibility of holding the British Grand Prix on 17th - 19th July," read a statement.

"We fully appreciate that other UK sporting events in July have taken decisions regarding their events, but it is important to highlight that their logistics and sporting arrangements differ from Silverstone's and, therefore, our timeline gives us until the end of April to make a final decision.

"The safety of our fans, colleagues and the F1 community will be our priority and we will continue to engage with the appropriate authorities."

