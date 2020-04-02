Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris take pay cuts as some McLaren staff furloughed

McLaren have become the first Formula 1 team to furlough some staff because of the coronavirus, while drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris are joining senior management in taking pay cuts.

"The McLaren Group is temporarily furloughing a number of employees as part of wider cost-cutting measures due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business," a McLaren statement read. "These measures are focused on protecting jobs in the short-term to ensure our employees return to full-time work as the economy recovers."

The furlough period is for two months until the end of May, said a McLaren spokesperson.

Staff unaffected by the furlough will work on reduced pay for three months, with the measure introduced from senior management downwards across the Group.

McLaren added that drivers Sainz and Norris both said they wanted to be part of the same pay-reduction measure once learning of the plans.

The McLaren Group is made up of three different divisions - their racing arm, automotive, and applied sciences.

Those staff working on Project Pitlane, F1's multi-team scheme to help with the production and development of medical equipment for the NHS, are not part of the furlough.

F1's teams are currently in a period when they can take 21-day factory shutdowns after the sport's usual August summer break was brought forward - and extended by seven days.

The start of the F1 season has been called off until at least the middle of June owing to the pandemic, with the expectation of further postponements in the coming weeks.