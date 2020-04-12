Sir Stirling Moss, British motor racing legend, dies aged 90

Sir Stirling Moss has passed away at the age of 90.

The British motor racing legend, widely recognised as one the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all-time despite never winning a championship, died in the early hours of Easter Sunday after a long battle with illness.

His wife Lady Moss confirmed the news and said he died peacefully at his London home.

"It was one lap too many," she said. "He just closed his eyes."

Though Moss famously never won the F1 title, he finished runner-up four times and came third three times in a career during which he won 16 Grands Prix.

His sportsmanship cost him the title in 1958 when he defended the actions of rival Mike Hawthorn following a spin at the Portuguese GP, sparing Hawthorn a six-point penalty. Hawthorn went on to beat Moss to the title by a single point.

Moss' first Grand Prix victory came in 1955 at Aintree as he became the first British driver to win the British event.

In an age when racing drivers competed in several different disciplines alongside Formula 1, Moss won a total of 212 of the 529 races he entered, and was particularly regarded as a superb rally driver.

Moss' racing career was ultimately ended after a crash at Goodwood in 1962, which left him in a coma for a month and partially paralysed for six months.

Moss still drove at legends events until the age of 81, and retired from public life in 2018.

His passing is believed to be the result of a chest infection he caught in Singapore in 2016.

'A mighty racer and gentleman': Tributes to Moss

RIP Sir Stirling Moss. A mighty racer and gentleman. He had a press on style on the track and in life. Remarkable man. Survived the most dangerous era of motorsport and died today aged 90. He had such great stories to tell, and it was a privilege to know him. 😢 — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) April 12, 2020

Sad sad news that legend Sir Stirling Moss has passed.

World Champion in all our eyes.. pic.twitter.com/xtk12ifh1s — Johnny Herbert (@johnnyherbertf1) April 12, 2020

Heartbreaking news this morning. Sir Stirling Moss was amongst the best of the best, on and off the track and didn’t need a world championship to prove it. RIP you wonderful man and thankyou x — David Croft (@CroftyF1) April 12, 2020

Today, the sporting world lost not only a true icon and a legend, but a gentleman. The Team and the Mercedes Motorsport family have lost a dear friend. Sir Stirling, we’ll miss you. pic.twitter.com/XEsDf68A7r — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) April 12, 2020

Very sad news about Stirling Moss. What a life he lived. — Simon Lazenby (@simon__lazenby) April 12, 2020

RIP Sir Stirling Moss.



Only had the pleasure of meeting him briefly a couple of times but even that was enough to understand why he was so highly respected.



My thoughts are with his family. — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) April 12, 2020

So sad to hear that Sir Stirling Moss has died. Surely the greatest driver to never win a World Championship. What a life, what a gentleman. Such a lovely man to interview, I could listen to him talk for hours. Thoughts with Lady Moss and all his family & friends. #ripsirstirling — Rachel Brookes (@RachelBrookesTV) April 12, 2020

Very sorry to hear of Sir Stirling Moss’ passing. I have a few nice memories with him over the past few years. I took this photo at @goodwoodrevival where he was sitting on his own, just enjoying the racing. Later his wife Susie & he were in great form at the ball! #RIPStirling pic.twitter.com/XKYbuMdRWr — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) April 12, 2020

At the @fosgoodwood one year, his helmet wasn’t done up properly and he shouted at me “Come here dear boy - strap me up will you”! What an amazing character and driver... The greatest never to have won the World Championship. pic.twitter.com/aFaugeQO0P — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) April 12, 2020

RIP Sir Stirling Moss, what a legend. Has to be one of the kindest men I have ever met. A true ambassador of our sport, I was lucky enough to be working at some great events with the man over the years. I will always be a big fan. #legend — Paul Di Resta (@PaulDiResta) April 12, 2020

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of BRDC Member, motorsport legend & friend to many Sir Stirling Moss OBE. Our thoughts are with Lady Moss & their family at this difficult time. A proud BRDC Member from the day he received his badge & we will all miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/1qca9mvuRD — BRDC (@BRDCSilverstone) April 12, 2020

I am very saddened to hear the passing of Sir Stirling Moss. He privately supported me over many years and was an amazing driver in his time, he will be greatly missed. My thoughts are with his family and all that had the pleasure of knowing him #RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xYEnE9Ak0f — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) April 12, 2020

Saddened to read of the passing of Sir Stirling Moss. A Formula 1 great, versatile racer and incredible ambassador for British and international motorsport. My respects and sympathies to his loved ones. — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) April 12, 2020

More to follow.