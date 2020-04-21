Lando Norris & Captain Tom Moore: McLaren F1 fan accepts invite on call

7:02 Watch the full conversation as McLaren driver Lando Norris chats to inspirational fundraiser Captain Tom Moore about an F1 HQ invite, and more Watch the full conversation as McLaren driver Lando Norris chats to inspirational fundraiser Captain Tom Moore about an F1 HQ invite, and more

Captain Tom Moore, the inspirational fundraiser, has accepted F1 driver Lando Norris' invitation to tour McLaren's headquarters, claiming that "nothing would bring me more pleasure" as he's a big fan of the team.

Norris called Captain Tom over the weekend to praise his efforts, with the 99-year old having raised more than £27m for NHS Charities Together after initially targeting £1,000 by walking 100 laps of his garden.

It also gave Norris a chance to formally invite him to McLaren's HQ.

"It's an honour to speak to you," said Norris, the emerging British F1 star.

"I'm sure you've been told many times, but from my side and everyone at McLaren, we want to say a big congratulations for everything you've done.

"It's my honour that I get to speak to someone like you, Captain Tom, who has achieved things which very few manage to achieve ever in their lifetime. At 99 years old, turning 100 on [March] 30th, that's another big achievement.

"We would like to invite you eventually to McLaren for a little tour, a big tour, whatever you want, of our whole facility."

Captain Tom, who turns 100 on March 30, revealed he had been looking forward to speaking to Norris, as a McLaren fan, and gleefully accepted his invitation.

"Nothing would bring me more pleasure than that," he said. "It would be absolutely phenomenal for me to come around McLaren because I've been a McLaren fan for a very long time and I still am."

Norris & Captain Tom chat F1

Captain Tom also told the youngster, 20, that he would be a future F1 "number one" - while also confirming he would "keep on walking while people keep contributing".

The pair also spoke about McLaren and F1.

"I've been following F1 and McLaren for years and you're doing better," said Captain Tom. "I was hoping this year you were going to get much higher up."

"We were hoping to," Norris, whose McLaren team finished fourth in the standings last year, said. "Hopefully with your contribution and everything you've done, hopefully we can get back to normal racing.

"It's good to hear you're into Formula 1 so much. We're trying to get back to winning races as a team, as McLaren, and put on a good show for you. That's our aim.

"It's not very easy - so we'll have to work as hard as you've done, and hopefully in the future, maybe at the end of this year we can try and do that."

Captain Tom continued: "I remember when McLaren were right at the top and I'm sure that's where you'll get again. You keep driving the way you've been doing and you'll be the top man soon."

You can donate to Captain Tom Moore's walking in support of NHS workers here.

"It's a pleasure to speak to you," added Norris. "There's still a lot of people such as you who we get to look up to, who inspire us, and want to make us be better for not just ourselves and the team but the whole world.

"So it's my pleasure to speak to you too. Thank you."