WATCHALONG: The incredible 1999 European GP relived with Sky F1

Tune in from 7pm as the Sky Sports F1 team look back at one of the most unpredictable races in recent Formula 1 history.

It's the 1999 European Grand Prix from the Nurburgring for our first-ever Sky F1 Watchalong and a memorable yet unlikely victory from our own Johnny Herbert - from 14th on the grid!

Twenty-one years on and the race winner joins David Croft, Martin Brundle and Ted Kravitz to relive the best bits from a dramatic and topsy-turvy afternoon of racing that few who saw it live will ever forget.

Get ready for carnage, crashes, lead and weather changes - plus an apt celebration from a very happy, and surprise, winner...

What to expect in the first Sky F1 Watchalong

We've cut together the craziest moments of the European GP - and there are plenty - into a 70-minute show, with four of our team of experts commentating alongside the footage.

Talking you through the race will be Herbert, who secured Stewart GP's first and only F1 win in epic and unlikely circumstances, as well as Brundle, who was in the commentary box alongside Murray Walker for the Grand Prix. A young Ted Kravitz was also alongside the pairing on that day in the Nurburgring box and the now-Sky F1 reporter joins the Watchalong to provide his own personal memories.

Sky F1 commentator Crofty completes our Watchalong quartet to guide you through the action.

What makes the European GP so special?

The 14th race of a 16-race season, there was a lot on the line as F1 rolled into Germany in '99. Four drivers - Mika Hakkinen, Eddie Irvine, Heinz-Harald Frentzen and David Coulthard - still harboured title ambitions.

But while Frentzen, Coulthard and Hakkinen secured the front three spots on the grid for the race - what followed was utter mayhem.

There was chaos right from the off due to an aborted start and a first-lap crash and Safety Car, and the race simply never settled down due to the changing weather around the Nurburgring, strategy failures, and several mistakes from the leading drivers in the slippery conditions.

The winner of the race wasn't certain until the closing moments, and even that was a doubt due to what had happened before. In total 12 drivers retired from the race, while many more hit some sort of issue - and all this with a championship on the line!