Charles Leclerc joined by Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes on Virtual GP grid

Formula 1 stars will be joined by England cricket duo Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad for this weekend's Virtual GP, as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc looks for a third straight victory in the Esports championship.

Sunday night's race, the fourth of the online series in the absence of the F1 2020 season, will take place around Brazil's iconic Interlagos circuit and will be live on Sky Sports F1, and our YouTube channel, at 6pm.

Leclerc, winner of the previous two races 'in' Australia and China, is one of five current F1 drivers so far confirmed for the event, along with Alex Albon of Red Bull, as well as Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.

But the notable sporting additions for the race are cricket icons Stokes and Broad, who will be racing for Red Bull and Toro Rosso (now known as AlphaTauri) respectively.

0:43 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc wins the F1 Esports Chinese Virtual Grand Prix to make it back to back virtual victories, beating Alexander Albon who secured his first F1 podium Ferrari's Charles Leclerc wins the F1 Esports Chinese Virtual Grand Prix to make it back to back virtual victories, beating Alexander Albon who secured his first F1 podium

While Stokes has already had a taste of the series after a commendable display around Albert Park, Broad will be making his debut this weekend and will be eager to come out on top against his England team-mate.

"The last race was a great experience to understand what F1 racing is really about and I really enjoyed it," said Stokes, who is filling Max Verstappen's shoes as Albon's Red Bull team-mate.

"This time around, I have been doing a few more Grand Prix around the track, sticking to the regulations to get used to what it's going to be like come race day. I'm not saying I'm going to be any closer to the other drivers but I have practiced a lot better and hopefully given myself a better chance."

Cricket won't be the only sport making an F1 appearance, either, with AC Milan football captain Alessio Romagnoli also signed up.

More names will be confirmed in the coming days.

0:23 Cricketer Ben Stokes swapped his bat for an F1 simulator, going head to head with stars of the motorsport world - but took an early spin in the Virtual GP Cricketer Ben Stokes swapped his bat for an F1 simulator, going head to head with stars of the motorsport world - but took an early spin in the Virtual GP

Sunday's Virtual GP details, and how to watch on Sky Sports

This weekend's race is the fourth of the Esports championship - which is taking place online on the F1 2019 video game - with events synchronised with what the 2020 F1 calendar should have been.

That means Sunday is, officially at least, the Virtual Dutch GP.

However, as the Zandvoort track doesn't feature on the game, the drivers, following a fan vote, will be racing around Interlagos - the scene of many F1 classics.

A short qualifying period followed by a 28-lap race, and you can watch it all on Sky Sports.

Coverage will start at 6pm on Sunday night on Sky Sports F1, while it will also be simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event.

Not by your TV? Sky Sports subscribers can watch the event on Sky Go, while we will also be streaming the race live on our YouTube pages.

Who's racing this weekend?

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Alex Albon, Red Bull

Ben Stokes, Red Bull

Christian Lundgaard, Renault

Petter Solberg, Renault

Stuart Broad, Toro Rosso

Alessio Romagnoli, TBC

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

George Russell, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams