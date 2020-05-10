Virtual GP: Sergio Aguero joins F1's stars for latest Esports race

Sergio Aguero with Martin Brundle on the Gridwalk at the 2018 Italian GP

Four-time Premier league winner Sergio Aguero will become the latest sporting star to take on some of Formula 1's leading drivers in Sunday evening's Virtual Spanish Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports.

Aguero, Manchester City's all-time top scorer, is racing for Red Bull alongside the victor of last week's F1 Esports event - Alex Albon.

Watch live from 6pm on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event - plus, Sky F1's YouTube channel and website.

Albon edged a race-long battle with Charles Leclerc around the simulated version of Interlagos last Sunday to end his Ferrari rival's run of two consecutive victories in the Virtual GP series.

Leclerc is also back on Sunday with the young Ferrari and Red Bull pair joined by the usual sim-racing contingent from the current F1 grid - George Russell, Lando Norris, Nicholas Latifi and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Sky F1's Anthony Davidson, meanwhile, returns fresh from a victory in the All-Star Series sim events last weekend and competes for Mercedes for the first time. Davidson remains a simulator driver for the six-time F1 champions.

And the name Hamilton returns to McLaren, as Lewis' brother Nicholas teams up with Norris for the Woking team.

0:42 Watch the chaotic start to last week's Virtual GP at Interlagos! Watch the chaotic start to last week's Virtual GP at Interlagos!

Can Aguero strike for the sporting celebs?

Forty-four drivers have competed across the opening four Virtual GPs, the events being staged to fill the void of real-life racing amid the coronavirus crisis.

The grids have been made up on an eclectic mix of current and former F1 drivers, junior rising stars, gamers and influencers, and stars from other disciplines.

But the events have still been dominated by the professional racers, with a competitor from another sphere yet to break into the podium positions. Renault tester Guanyu Zhou won the inaugural event, with Leclerc winning twice and Albon once since.

Aguero will attempt to become the first sportsman from another field to finish in the top 10.

Ben Stokes, the England cricketer, has achieved the best result in that regard so far - 13th.

Aguero is joined on Sunday's grid by two footballers from Spain's big two - Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, back for a second appearance after finishing 15th at virtual China, and Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo.

Ian Poulter, meanwhile, returns for a third outing with Renault.

Grid for Sunday's Virtual Spanish GP Mercedes Anthony Davidson Esteban Gutierrez Ferrari Charles Leclerc Antonio Fuoco Red Bull Alex Albon Sergio Aguero McLaren Lando Norris Nicolas Hamilton Renault Ian Poulter Max Fewtrell Racing Point David Schumacher Jimmy Broadbent AlphaTauri Vitantonio Liuzzi Andrea Pirello Alfa Romeo Antonio Giovinazzi Thibaut Courtois Haas Arthur Melo Pietro Fittipaldi Williams George Russell Nicholas Latifi

In total, there are six debutants in Sunday's field.

After a qualifying session, the race will run for 33 laps around the virtual version of the Circuit de Catalunya - the venue F1 cars last took to in reality during winter testing in February.

Don't miss the latest F1 Esports race - the Virtual Spanish GP - live at 6pm on Sunday on Sky Sports F1, Main Event and Sky F1's YouTube channel. The race is followed by a special unseen and hilarious feature with McLaren team-mates Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris driving the Circuit de Catalunya.