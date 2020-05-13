Lewis Hamilton vs Felipe Massa: F1 Brazilian GP '08 Watchalong & quiz!

Lewis Hamilton vs Felipe Massa: The ultimate title showdown, with the most unforgettable ending. Don't miss a Sky Sports F1 special tonight as Massa joins us for a Watchalong of the epic 2008 Brazilian GP!

"It was the most incredible end of the championship, decided in the last corner of the last race," says Massa, who provides unique insight alongside Sky F1's Martin Brundle, David Croft and Ted Kravitz.

'Is that Glock?': F1's famous title decider

The 2008 Brazilian GP, packed with tension, changing weather and overtakes, is well-known for providing F1's most dramatic title decider, as Massa so nearly claimed a remarkable championship ahead of Hamilton, who had a lead going into the final race of the season.

Even at the chequered flag, Massa, and Ferrari, thought he had done it.

But the words of Brundle on commentary would become famous...

"Is that Glock?"

Massa, the Interlagos home favourite, shares amazing stories about his thoughts from the cockpit during the race, and on an emotional podium afterwards, during our Watchalong.

He also reveals some transfer gossip more than a decade on!

What chance Vettel joining another of F1's legendary teams?



We’ve seen Ferrari➡️McLaren moves before - and @MassaFelipe19 reveals for the first time in tomorrow's #SkyF1Watchalong he had talks the year after '08 to join Hamilton 😮



Don't miss the full Watchalong tonight as Massa joins Martin, Crofty and Ted to re-watch all the crucial moments from the 2008 race.

