Lewis Hamilton and Rory McIlroy both feature in the latest edition of the Sunday Times Rich List

Lewis Hamilton, Rory McIlroy and Gareth Bale

Lewis Hamilton and Rory McIlroy have both made the latest edition of the Sunday Times Rich List.

And six-time Formula One world champion Hamilton is the most affluent active sports star in Rich List history with a £224m fortune, according to the latest annual figures.

Hamilton's wealth rose by £37m over the past year, thanks to a lucrative ongoing contract with Mercedes, taking him past the £200m mark boasted by footballer David Beckham at the time of his retirement in 2013.

Golfer McIlroy is the only other sports star to make the main Rich List rankings, the four-time Major winner having seen his fortune rise by £32m to £170m on the back of a very successful 2019 campaign and a series of sponsorship deals.

Paul Pogba's £34m fortune earns him a high spot on sport's Young Rich List

Gareth Bale has been enduring a somewhat difficult season at Real Madrid but still tops sport's Young Rich List, with his fortune rising £20m to £114m.

But not far behind is boxer Anthony Joshua, who saw the biggest individual increase in wealth over the last 12 months, rising by £58m to £107m after his lucrative world heavyweight title rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua is the only non-football player to make the young list top 20.

He is followed, respectively, by Manchester United's Paul Pogba (£34m), Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (£34m) and Pogba's United team-mate David De Gea (£28m).