Monaco GP: Lewis Hamilton cinema, Max Verstappen Watchalong - what to watch on Sky Sports F1 this week

New shows, exclusive features with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, and a Virtual GP around the iconic Monaco streets... get ready for a must-watch week of content on Sky Sports F1!

The Monaco GP may have been cancelled but we're heading towards the previously scheduled race date in style with plenty of fresh material.

Our 'race week' includes an epic Watchalong of last year's German GP with Verstappen and Red Bull boss Christian Horner (Wednesday, 8pm), as well as cinema time with Hamilton as the six-time world champion joins Sky F1's Martin Brundle to look back at classic Monte Carlo moments (Saturday, 8pm).

New shows, best-of features: What to watch on Sky F1 this week

There's new content on the Sky Sports F1 channel every night at 8pm this week, up until Sunday when the Virtual GP starts at 6pm. And you can also watch, or catch up, on our digital platforms.

Your week starts on Monday night with the 'Best of Sky F1 in Monaco' show as we take a look at some of our most memorable features from F1's most glamorous event from over the years.

Ted Kravitz will then be back - on TV and digital - for The Notebook on Tuesday as the Sky F1 reporter rounds up all the latest news in the sport, with the recent transfer moves sure to be discussed!

On Wednesday, it's time for a 'Hectic Hockenheim' show. Verstappen and Horner join Brundle and commentator David Croft for a brilliant look-back at the crazy - and wet - 2019 German GP, which featured several changes of the lead, a lot of crashes, and Max on top of the podium.

The Watchalong will also be simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix, as well as a live stream on our YouTube and Facebook channels.

We then head towards the weekend in style with a Sky F1 Quiz Night - hosted by Crofty and featuring our pundits and McLaren driver Lando Norris - on Thursday, before the F1 Show: Monaco Memories on Friday night as the Sky F1 team select their favourite moments.

Lewis Hamilton's Secret Cinema - Magic of Monaco is on Saturday night as Lewis watches classic Monaco moments, featuring Graham Hill and Ayrton Senna, and relives some of his own epic wins in a programme which is not to be missed - on the channel and our digital platforms.

The week is then rounded off with another Virtual GP.

Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and more will be facing off again (Sunday, 6pm) - this time around the streets of Monte Carlo in an online race which is sure to be hectic. You can also watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix and our YouTube and Facebook.

0:50 Jenson Button was surprised by the news that Sebastian Vettel is leaving Ferrari, and admits he's struggling to understand the reasons it. Jenson Button was surprised by the news that Sebastian Vettel is leaving Ferrari, and admits he's struggling to understand the reasons it.

Sky Sports F1 schedule

Monday, May 18

8pm: Best of Sky F1 in Monaco

Tuesday, May 19

8pm: The Notebook

Wednesday, May 20

8pm: Hectic Hockenheim: Max Rains Supreme (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix)

Thursday, May 21

8pm: Sky F1 Quiz

Friday, May 22

8pm: F1 Show: Monaco Memories

Saturday, May 23

8pm: Lewis & Martin: Secret Cinema

Sunday, May 24

6pm: Virtual Monaco GP (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix)