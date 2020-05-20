Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang confirmed for F1's Virtual Monaco GP

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will race alongside Lando Norris for McLaren in Sunday's Virtual Monaco GP.

The Gabon international will compete in the virtual version of F1's most famous race, following in the wheel tracks of Sergio Aguero after the Manchester City star competed for Red Bull last time out in F1's Esports series.

Aubameyang is the first non-F1 sports star to be confirmed for the virtual Monte Carlo event on the weekend the actual grand prix would have taken place in the Principality.

Despite various problems, Norris has been a mainstay of F1's Esports events since they began at the end of March after the cancellation of the season's opening races.

Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon and George Russell, the winner of the most recent Virtual GP, are expected to return on Sunday as they bid to conquer the simulated version of the tight and twisty Monaco street track.

