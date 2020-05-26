F1 Cribs: Lando Norris reveals what's in his home and garden

7:05 WATCH: So just what is the home of a Formula 1 driver like? McLaren's Lando Norris kicks off a new Sky F1 feature during lockdown as he tours his pad and garden! WATCH: So just what is the home of a Formula 1 driver like? McLaren's Lando Norris kicks off a new Sky F1 feature during lockdown as he tours his pad and garden!

Formula 1's drivers usually spend nine months of the year crisscrossing the globe and effectively living out of a suitcase, but recent months have seen them far more time at home than is normally the case.

So what is an F1 driver's 'Crib' actually like?

McLaren's Lando Norris gave Sky F1's Natalie Pinkham an exclusive and entertaining video tour around his home and garden while in lockdown, in the first of a new series.

What's 20-year-old Norris' gaming set-up actually like? What memorabilia has he already collected in his young career? How does he keep fit? And, most crucially of all, what exactly is in his fridge?

Find out in the video above as Lando welcomes you into his Crib…