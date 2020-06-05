Racing resumes: IndyCar season begins live on Sky Sports F1

Real-life racing will return to Sky Sports F1 this weekend as IndyCar begins its delayed season with a full day of action at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Nearly three months after the planned season opener in St. Petersburg was postponed amid the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, IndyCar's return in Texas will see practice, qualifying and the race take place on the same day in a revised condensed weekend schedule for this year.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is back and under the lights at Texas Motor Speedway this Saturday, June 6.

All sessions are live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event.

The behind-closed-doors event, the Genesys 300, features a 24-car field and will mark the debut of McLaren's new full-time entry under Arrow McLaren SP.

Coverage begins at 6.30pm-8pm with Practice, before Qualifying starts at 10pm.

The race show is Sunday morning UK time at 1am, with 200 laps of the famous Texas oval.

What's the latest in IndyCar?

Josef Newgarden is the series' defending champion and will be going for a third crown in four seasons with Team Penske. Newgarden also won last year's Texan race.

The weekend also makes the debut for the Red Bull-designed Aeroscreen on the 2020 IndyCars, the canopy-style device aimed at improving cockpit safety for drivers.

Like F1, IndyCar turned to the virtual world to fill the racing void of recent months with their iRacing challenge proving popular and featuring most of the championship's drivers.

IndyCar's iRacing Challenge at virtual Indianapolis featured controversy as Simon Pagenaud collided with race leader Lando Norris.

IndyCar president Jay Frye said of the series' return: "We've worked closely with Eddie Gossage [circuit president], the entire TMS team and public health officials on a plan of action that will ensure the safety of our event participants alongside an exciting return to competition for our drivers, teams and viewers tuning in from around the world."

IndyCar has scheduled a revised 14-round season for 2020, with the showpiece Indy 500 moved to August 23. The calendar features three double headers, with all events running to a single day.

The revised 2020 IndyCar schedule

July 6: Genesys 300, Texas Motor Speedway

July 4: GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

July 11: REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 1, Road America

July 12: REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 2, Road America

July 17: Iowa Speedway Race 1, Iowa Speedway

July 18: Iowa 300, Iowa Speedway

August 9: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

August 23: Indy 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

August 30: Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

September 13: Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway

September 19: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Race 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

September 20: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Race 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

October 3: IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

October 25: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg street course

The Formula 1 season will begin on July 3-5 live on Sky Sports F1 with the Austrian GP. The race is the first of eight in 10 weeks in Europe, with every race live on Sky Sports.