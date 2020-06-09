Mercedes testing at Silverstone with new F1 COVID-19 measures

F1 world champions Mercedes have returned to the track for the first time in 102 days for a two-day test at Silverstone.

In preparation for the start of the season in Austria in July, the team are using two days of running at the British GP venue to get back up to speed and familisarise themselves with the new extensive health and safety protocols which will be in place from the Red Bull Ring.

The first pictures released by the team show mechanics and Bottas wearing masks in the garage before the run, with the engineer operating close to the driver in the car also wearing a face shield.

Welcome back, @ValtteriBottas! 👋 We're ready to hit the road at Silverstone, but safety comes first 💪🦺

World champion Lewis Hamilton will test on Wednesday.

F1 teams cannot test their current cars during the season but the regulations do for allow for sessions with cars of at least two years old, with Mercedes putting the 2018 double-title winning W09 back into service.

F1 teams' factories are now back open for work on the current 2020 cars after what turned into a nine-week shutdown period ended.

Teams effectively have a month to prepare for the start of the season, which will begin nearly four months later than originally planned.

Ferrari are also expected to run an old car during tests.

Listen up as W09 fires into life ahead of this week's protocol test for the Team at Silverstone 👇

An initial eight-race calendar has been confirmed featuring six venues around Europe.

