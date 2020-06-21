Alex Zanardi: Former Formula 1 driver in serious condition after bike crash

Alex Zanardi is a four-time Paralympic road cycling gold medallist

Former F1 driver Alex Zanardi remains in a serious but stable condition in intensive care after a handbike accident in Italy.

Zanardi was airlifted to Siena's Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital on Friday after he sustained head injuries and underwent a near three-hour operation.

An update from the hospital on Sunday morning confirmed the 53-year-old was still under sedation, intubated and breathing with the help of a ventilator.

"The current conditions of general stability still do not allow us to exclude the possibility of adverse events," the hospital said in a statement.

Zanardi had both legs amputated after crashing in the American Memorial 500 Cart race at Lausitz, Germany, in September 2001.

Sky in Italy reported that Zanardi had been competing in the 'Obiettivo Tricolore' road race for Italian Paralympic athletes.

The Italian news agency ANSA reported sources saying the accident involved a truck on a state highway near the town of Pienza to the south-east of Siena.

"You have never given up and with your extraordinary fortitude you have overcome a thousand difficulties," said Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte on Twitter on Friday.

The thoughts of our whole team are with former driver Alex Zanardi after he was injured in a hand bike accident earlier today.



Alex is one of life's truly inspiration people and as we all know, a fighter through and through.



Stay strong and Forza Alex — Williams Racing

"Come on Alex Zanardi, don't give up. All of Italy is fighting with you."

Zanardi competed in 41 grands prix in the 1990s and raced for four teams - Jordan, Minardi, Lotus and Williams.

A hugely-admired figure, Zanardi has received messages of support from across motorsport.

Forza Alex. A Champion, an Olympian, and a man who has spent his life defying the impossible.



Keep fighting, Alex — Mercedes-AMG F1

Thoughts are with Alex, terrible news. If you know Alex's story you no he's overcome a lot in his life, he is a fighter and if anyone can get through this he can. — Jenson Button