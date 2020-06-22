F1 launches We Race As One initiative to impact long-lasting change

Formula 1 has launched a new wide-ranging initiative called We Race As One to help impact change in society and the sport itself, including a long-term pledge to improve diversity and opportunity.

F1 says "we will take a stand against racism" at next week's season-opening Austrian GP, including visual delays of support amid the global Black Lives Matter movement.

The sport has also committed to creating a Formula 1 Task Force which it says will "listen to people from across the paddock, including the drivers, as well as externals and make conclusions on the actions required to improve the diversity and opportunity in Formula 1 at all levels".

With a commitment to reflecting the biggest issues in society, F1 will also thank those who have played a role in the global fight against the coronavirus - with all cars to display rainbows from Austria onwards and the event to carry #WeRaceAsOne messaging.

"Our first race in Austria at the start of July is a big moment for our sport after nearly four months of no racing," said F1 chairman Chase Carey.

"While it is an important moment for the Formula 1 community it is also a time to recognise the issues that are bigger than any one sport or country. The #WeRaceAsOne initiative we have launched today, in support of the #PurposeDriven Movement launched by the FIA last week, is our way of saying thank you to the bravery and unity everyone around the world has shown during this unprecedented time.

"It will also be a platform for Formula 1 to come together and achieve results against the most important issues facing us as a sport and the world.

McLaren is proud to pledge its support to @F1's #WeRaceAsOne initiative. 🌈



Read more on how we're uniting with Formula 1 to help those affected by the coronavirus crisis and supporting its increased efforts to improve diversity and opportunity across the sport. — McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 22, 2020

"That is why at our first race in Austria Formula 1 will stand united to say loud and clear that racism must end. We will show our full support in fighting inequality throughout the weekend and accelerate our own efforts to make Formula 1 more diverse and inclusive.

"As a global sport we must represent the diversity and social concerns of our fans, but we also need to listen more and understand what needs to be done and get on with delivering."