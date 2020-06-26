Williams reveal revised F1 2020 car livery ahead of new season

Williams have revealed their revised livery for the 2020 F1 season.

Following their split last month with former title sponsor ROKiT, Williams promised a new-look colour scheme for when the delayed season begins in Austria next week.

The overhaul for this year's FW43 was released on social media on Friday morning - one week before Practice One commences at the Red Bull Ring - with the car to now carry a predominantly white livery, along with Williams' traditional blue colours.

Williams have finished last in the standings for each of the two seasons but are hopeful of a more competitive 2020 campaign after showing improved speed at pre-season testing in February.

The Grove team - the second-most successful in F1 history in terms of constructors' world titles - have since opened a process to find new investment, with options to be considered including the outright sale of the legendary outfit.

George Russell and Nicholas Latifi are Williams' drivers for the 2020 season.

0:30 Get set for every race of the 2020 season live on Sky Sports F1, starting with the Austrian GP from July 3. Watch our promo for Formula 1’s return! Get set for every race of the 2020 season live on Sky Sports F1, starting with the Austrian GP from July 3. Watch our promo for Formula 1’s return!

The Formula 1 season begins on July 3-5 live on Sky Sports F1 with the Austrian GP. The race is the first of eight in 10 weeks in Europe, with every race live on Sky Sports. Find out more.