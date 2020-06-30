F1 drivers discussing taking a knee at F1's Austrian GP return

Lando Norris says F1's drivers will discuss taking a knee as a collective show of solidarity against racism ahead of Sunday's season-opening Austrian GP.

Sky Sports understands drivers will have the opportunity to take a knee in front of their own cars around the time of the Austrian national anthem, which is 15 minutes before the start of the race.

F1 as a sport is taking a stand in the fight against discrimination and for more diversity, and launched a new initiative called We Race As One last week.

In an interview with PA Media, McLaren driver Norris said: "Some of the drivers have already been speaking [about taking a knee]. If we are going to do it, we should all do it

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will race black-liveried Mercedes cars in the 2020 season as F1's world champions make a powerful and visual stand against racism and for diversity

"It will be discussed following the drivers' briefing with the Grand Prix Drivers' Association on Friday. We will do whatever we can to show that we care and respect everyone. We will do what is right when the time comes."

All 20 Premier League clubs have taken a knee at the kick-off of matches since England's top flight resumed a fortnight ago, in support of Black Lives Matter.

Norris, one of F1's emerging stars, has been one of a number of drivers to speak out passionately calling for an end to racism in recent weeks.

"This sport reaches millions of people and the more we can do as drivers, teams, and as a community in Formula 1, the bigger impact we can have," added Norris.

Lewis Hamilton has been a powerful voice calling for change both in the motorsport industry and wider society, with F1's six-time champion launching a research commission in his own name to help increase opportunities.

Hamilton's Mercedes team revealed on Monday that they will race with black cars in the 2020 season as part of their commitment to fighting all forms of discrimination, while also improving the diversity of their own team.

Writing on Instagram on Monday night, Hamilton said: "I am so proud of this team, for being open eyed to the serious issue of racism and discrimination. They've taken steps to ensure they are being open minded, to be willing to learn from lessons past and present and working together whole heartedly for a better, more equal and inclusive future.

"The silver arrows has been a prominent leader for decades and this marks a new era for them also where we push for inclusion and diversity. We have much to do but I'm confident that together we can help change this sport and spark the others in the industry to follow. #BlackLivesMatter"