Ferrari Challenge's 2020 season begins on Sky Sports F1

0:30 Get set for the new season of the Ferrari Challenge ahead of the first two races of 2020 at Imola. Get set for the new season of the Ferrari Challenge ahead of the first two races of 2020 at Imola.

The Ferrari Challenge series comes to Sky Sports F1 in 2020 with the opening races of the series taking place at Imola this weekend.

Featuring the debut of the new 488 Challenge Evo, Imola is the first of eight venues on this season's calendar in Europe and the Middle East.

On a jam-packed weekend of motorsport on Sky F1, as Formula 1 and support categories F2 and F3 return at the Austrian GP, the channel will also air highlights from the Ferrari Challenge Europe's races at a behind-closed-doors Imola.

Highlights of Race One will be shown at 7pm on Saturday, with highlights from the second race shown at the same time on Sunday.

The delayed season-opener represents the maiden series outing for Ferrari's 488 Challenge Evo, which features a 3.9-litre V8 engine, max power of 670 CV, and an upgraded aerodynamic package to improve downforce.

Ferrari Challenge calendar

Imola, Italy: July 4-5

Barcelona, Spain: July 18-19

Portimao, Portugal: August 1-2

Mugello, Italy: August 28-30

Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium: September 11-13

Misano, Italy: September 26-27

Abu Dhabi (Finali Mondiali), UAE: November 4-7