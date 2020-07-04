Austrian GP Qualifying: Valtteri Bottas pips Lewis Hamilton to pole

Valtteri Bottas beat Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to the first pole position of F1's delayed 2020 season at the Austrian GP despite a big error on his final lap.

But Ferrari's fears about their competitiveness at the start of the new season were laid bare as Charles Leclerc qualified only seventh and Sebastian Vettel was knocked out in Q2.

Bottas claimed the 12th pole of his career despite running onto the gravel and grass at Turn Five on his final lap in the new all-black Mercedes as he went head-to-head with Hamilton in a Mercedes-dominated session.

It ruined the Finn's final attempt but Hamilton, despite his team-mate's mistake, was not quite able to make up the time from the opening runs and wound up 0.012s adrift around the fast but technical Red Bull Ring.

Mercedes' advantage over the field on the shortest lap of the year, in terms of lap time, was huge - 0.8 seconds over third-placed Max Verstappen alone.

1:30 Sebastian Vettel goes out early in Austria in a nightmare qualifying for Ferrari Sebastian Vettel goes out early in Austria in a nightmare qualifying for Ferrari

But Verstappen and Red Bull do have a potential strategic advantage for Sunday's race after getting through to Q3 on the slower medium tyres - the compound he will now start the GP on.

Mercedes and the rest of the top 10 will start on the faster but less durable soft compound.

That includes Lando Norris, who was surely the star of qualifying by claiming a brilliant career-best fourth for ever-improving McLaren.

The 20-year-old Briton outqualified Alex Albon in the second Red Bull and both Racing Point cars, the team who had been hottly tipped to at least head the midfield this weekend.

Sergio Perez did match Albon's time but will start behind the Red Bull on the fourth row as he set the lap later in the session than his rival.

Leclerc will head up row four alongside Carlos Sainz in the second McLaren, with Racing Point's Lance Stroll and the lead Renault of Daniel Ricciardo rounding out the top 10.

More to follow...

Austrian GP Qualifying Top 10

1. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4. Lando Norris, McLaren

5. Alexander Albon, Red Bull

6. Sergio Perez, Racing Point

7. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

9. Lance Stroll, Racing Point

10. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

Out in Q2

11. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

12. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

13. Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

14. Esteban Ocon, Renault

15. Romain Grosjean, Haas

Out in Q1

16. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

17. George Russell, Williams

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

19. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

20. Nicholas Latifi, Williams

