Austrian GP: Valtteri Bottas wins wild F1 opener; Lewis Hamilton loses podium

Valtteri Bottas won an astonishing Austrian GP, as a penalised Lewis Hamilton was relegated off the podium to fourth, in a hugely-dramatic return for Formula 1 in the first race of the delayed 2020 season.

Hamilton finished second to Bottas on the road as otherwise-dominant Mercedes nursed gearbox problems but slipped to fourth in the final result after being handed a late five-second time penalty for a collision with Red Bull's Alex Albon.

A charging Charles Leclerc inherited second as a result after an unexpected late surge for struggling Ferrari, with Lando Norris capping an brilliant weekend for him by claiming the first podium of his young career for McLaren.

Crucially, a new outright fastest lap of the race from Norris on the 71st and final tour meant the 20-year-old crossed the line within 5s of Hamilton to demote the six-time champion another place.

In a wild return to racing action after a seven-month lay off, nine drivers failed to make the finish - including the luckless Albon and team-mate Max Verstappen, who had run second to Bottas early on before his Red Bull car suffered a suspected electrical issue.

It meant that only rookie Nicholas Latifi, who ended up 11th, failed to score points among the finishers.

High and unusual drama in the hour before the race had already seen Hamilton demoted to fifth on the grid when the stewards overturned their own decision from Saturday night in an investigation about the Mercedes driver passing yellow flags in qualifying, after a protest from Red Bull was upheld.

In another late-race penalty, Racing Point's Sergio Perez lost fifth to Carlos Sainz in the second McLaren after having five seconds added to his time for speeding in the pit lane.

Pierre Gasly was seventh for AlphaTauri, Esteban Ocon eighth on his F1 return with Renault, and Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi ninth. Sebastian Vettel was only 10th for Ferrari - after he dropped down the order after a botched overtake on Sainz mid-way through the race.

Austrian GP top 10 result

1. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3. Lando Norris, McLaren

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

5. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

6. Sergio Perez, Racing Point

7. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

8. Esteban Ocon, Renault

9. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

10. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Mercedes' not-so-easy afternoon

After the world events of recent months, the F1 drivers started the afternoon by lining up at the front of the grid in a united show of support in the fight against racism.

All 20 drivers wore T-shirts carrying messages against discrimination, while fourteen of them also took a knee.

After more than 200 days without racing, the first 'lights out' of the season proved an impressively trouble-free occasion as Bottas converted his pole into the race lead over the promoted Verstappen.

The lead Mercedes, on faster tyres compared to the Red Bull, steadily pulled away as Hamilton started his fightback in the opening laps by passing Albon, Norris and Perez.

Hamilton was then promoted to second when Verstappen's RB16 ran into terminal trouble on lap 11 and started running slowly around the track.

At that point, Bottas held a seven-second lead but Hamilton quickly started closing down his team-mate before the Safety Car was called when Kevin Magnussen's Haas span off the circuit.

With the top runners taking that as their queue to initiate the first round of pit stops, Bottas was able to switch for fresher tyres and maintained his lead when the race resumed again.

But, on one of the most unforgiving tracks for reliability due to the Red Bull Ring's high kerbs, Mercedes soon told both their drivers to stay off the kerbing amid concerns about the W11's gearbox.

