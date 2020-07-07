What is the Styrian GP and when is the race live on Sky Sports F1?

Follow that: After a scintillating track return for Formula 1, the grid's stars are back at the Red Bull Ring for the second leg of its Austrian double-header - live only on Sky Sports F1 this weekend.

In a first for the sport in a unique season, back-to-back grands prix are taking place at the same venue and the second event even has a different title - the Styrian GP, named after the picturesque mountainous region in which the circuit is situated.

The action gets underway from Friday morning with every session live as ever on Sky F1.

Saturday's qualifying session starts at 2pm, with build-up from 1pm

Sunday's Grand Prix starts at 2.10pm, with build-up from 12.30pm

Sky F1's Styrian GP schedule

