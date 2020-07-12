Renault lodge protest against Racing Point cars after Styrian GP

Renault have lodged a protest against both Racing Point cars after the Styrian GP.

In a statement on Twitter, Renault said they have "submitted a request to the stewards of the event for clarification on the legality of the Racing Point RP20".

The team said they would not be commenting further until a verdict was delivered.

Racing Point have made a big step forward in performance this year and have openly admitted that the design of their RP20 car has been based on last year's title-winning Mercedes. The team have remained adamant that they adhered to all F1 regulations in its design and production.

Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll finished sixth and seventh respectively in Sunday's race, although the latter was challenging for fourth into the closing stages before breaking the RP20's front wing in a clash with Alex Albon.

2:55 Lando Norris gained three places on an unbelievable final lap at the Styrian GP to finish fifth for McLaren, including overtaking BOTH Racing Points Lando Norris gained three places on an unbelievable final lap at the Styrian GP to finish fifth for McLaren, including overtaking BOTH Racing Points

The RP20 has been a source of controversy for a number of Racing Point's midfield rivals since winter testing.

Renault have alleged several rule breaches in their submission to the stewards, including citing the sporting regulation that states that "a competitor shall, in respect of the Listed Parts to be used in its cars in Formula One, only use Listed Parts which are designed by it".

A similar protest move from one of Racing Point's midfield rivals had been mooted before F1's originally-planned season-opening Australian GP back in March before the event was cancelled.

More to follow...