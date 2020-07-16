Williams confirm George Russell, Nicholas Latifi again for 2021 F1 season

2:56 George Russell confirms he will be racing for Williams for the 2021 season and not be returning to Mercedes. George Russell confirms he will be racing for Williams for the 2021 season and not be returning to Mercedes.

George Russell will stay alongside Nicholas Latifi in an unchaged Williams line-up for 2021 - in a further sign that Valtteri Bottas is staying at Mercedes.

Russell always had a Williams contract for 2021 but Mercedes, who oversee the Englishman's career, could have come calling had they opted to make a change to their line-up for next season.

But with Bottas expected to stay at F1's world champions, and Lewis Hamilton long expected to sign a new contract, Russell will continue at Williams for a third conseuctive season.

"I have no hard feelings or anything towards Mercedes, there's nothing more they can do," Russell told Sky F1 ahead of the Hungarian GP.

"Ultimately, I had a contract with Williams, Claire [Williams, deputy team principal] was very firm in her standpoint that she's not ready to let me go and I have to respect her decision.

"I'm still young, I'm still a Mercedes driver and I'll be going out there [Budapest] to build off last year, to build off the first few races and continue to try and show what I can do."

Latifi made his F1 debut a fortnight ago, having been promoted from a reverse role at the team for this season.

Williams are the fourth team to confirm their full line-up for 2021.

