Alex Zanardi: Former F1 driver in 'serious' condition as doctors start to bring him out of coma

Alex Zanardi is a four-time Paralympic road cycling gold medallist

Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi is being brought out of a medically induced coma but doctors have said his neurological condition remains "serious".

The 53-year-old Italian, a four-time Paralympic gold medallist, suffered severe head injuries in a crash with a lorry on his handcycle on June 19.

A statement from the Aou Senese Hospital in Siena, where Zanardi is being treated, said: "The health management, in agreement with the family, informs that the progressive reduction of sedo-analgesia has been started.

"Following the reduction of sedation, it will take a few days for further evaluations of the patient by the multi-disciplinary team that takes care of the athlete, to allow any continuation of his therapeutic and rehabilitative path."

The statement added that the hospital will provide a further update on Zanardi's condition next week.

Zanardi had both legs amputated after a crash in the American Memorial 500 Cart race in Germany in 2001.

He returned to motorsport, winning four times for BMW in the World Touring Car Championship from 2005-09 and then moved into handcycle racing.

As well as his four gold medals, he has won 12 world championships in the sport, as well as the 2011 New York Marathon.