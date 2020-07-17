F1 News

Hungarian GP Practice Two: Sebastian Vettel fastest in wet running

Ferrari hit the front for the first time this season, but seven drivers - including Hamilton - do not set time in wet weather; forecast for mixed conditions continues into Saturday and Sunday

Sebastian Vettel runs wide in the wet conditions during Practice 2 of the Hungarian GP, but still ended up the pacesetter.
Sebastian Vettel set the pace for under-pressure Ferrari in a very wet second practice session at the Hungarian GP.

But world champion Lewis Hamilton was one of seven drivers not to set a lap time, with the rain making the 90-minute session largely unrepresentative.

Valtteri Bottas did complete a lap Mercedes, and finished 0.272s back on Vettel on intermediate tyres, with Carlos Sainz third for McLaren.

Racing Point team-mates Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez were fourth and fifth respectively, with Pierre Gasly returning to the track in sixth for AlphaTauri after losing the entire morning session.

There is a threat of the wet weather continuing into Saturday, which could create the prospect of a second consecutive rain-hit qualifying session.

Like Mercedes, Red Bull sat out the majority of the session but Max Verstappen did complete some late laps in the RB16 and finished seventh fastest.

Driver Team Time
1. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:40.464
2. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.272
3. Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.320
4. Lance Stroll Racing Point +1.916
5. Sergio Perez Racing Point +2.006
6. Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +2.124
7. Max Verstappen Red Bull +2.356
8. Romain Grosjean Haas +2.871
9. Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +3.007
10. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +3.261
11. Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +3.947
12. Lando Norris McLaren +5.536
13. Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri +6.958
14. Esteban Ocon Renault No time set
15. Daniel Ricciardo Renault No time set
16. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes No time set
17. Nicholas Latifi Williams No time set
18. George Russell Williams No time set
19. Alexander Albon Red Bull No time set
20. Kevin Magnussen Haas No time set

