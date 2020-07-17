Hungarian GP Practice Two: Sebastian Vettel fastest in wet running
Ferrari hit the front for the first time this season, but seven drivers - including Hamilton - do not set time in wet weather; forecast for mixed conditions continues into Saturday and Sunday
By James Galloway
Last Updated: 17/07/20 4:14pm
Sebastian Vettel set the pace for under-pressure Ferrari in a very wet second practice session at the Hungarian GP.
But world champion Lewis Hamilton was one of seven drivers not to set a lap time, with the rain making the 90-minute session largely unrepresentative.
Valtteri Bottas did complete a lap Mercedes, and finished 0.272s back on Vettel on intermediate tyres, with Carlos Sainz third for McLaren.
Racing Point team-mates Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez were fourth and fifth respectively, with Pierre Gasly returning to the track in sixth for AlphaTauri after losing the entire morning session.
There is a threat of the wet weather continuing into Saturday, which could create the prospect of a second consecutive rain-hit qualifying session.
Like Mercedes, Red Bull sat out the majority of the session but Max Verstappen did complete some late laps in the RB16 and finished seventh fastest.
More to follow…
Hungarian GP Practice Two timsheeet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1. Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:40.464
|2. Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|+0.272
|3. Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|+1.320
|4. Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|+1.916
|5. Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|+2.006
|6. Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+2.124
|7. Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+2.356
|8. Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|+2.871
|9. Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|+3.007
|10. Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+3.261
|11. Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|+3.947
|12. Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+5.536
|13. Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|+6.958
|14. Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|No time set
|15. Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|No time set
|16. Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|No time set
|17. Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|No time set
|18. George Russell
|Williams
|No time set
|19. Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|No time set
|20. Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|No time set
