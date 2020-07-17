Hungarian GP Practice Two: Sebastian Vettel fastest in wet running

0:38 Sebastian Vettel runs wide in the wet conditions during Practice 2 of the Hungarian GP, but still ended up the pacesetter. Sebastian Vettel runs wide in the wet conditions during Practice 2 of the Hungarian GP, but still ended up the pacesetter.

Sebastian Vettel set the pace for under-pressure Ferrari in a very wet second practice session at the Hungarian GP.

But world champion Lewis Hamilton was one of seven drivers not to set a lap time, with the rain making the 90-minute session largely unrepresentative.

Valtteri Bottas did complete a lap Mercedes, and finished 0.272s back on Vettel on intermediate tyres, with Carlos Sainz third for McLaren.

Racing Point team-mates Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez were fourth and fifth respectively, with Pierre Gasly returning to the track in sixth for AlphaTauri after losing the entire morning session.

There is a threat of the wet weather continuing into Saturday, which could create the prospect of a second consecutive rain-hit qualifying session.

Like Mercedes, Red Bull sat out the majority of the session but Max Verstappen did complete some late laps in the RB16 and finished seventh fastest.

Hungarian GP Practice Two timsheeet Driver Team Time 1. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:40.464 2. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.272 3. Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.320 4. Lance Stroll Racing Point +1.916 5. Sergio Perez Racing Point +2.006 6. Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +2.124 7. Max Verstappen Red Bull +2.356 8. Romain Grosjean Haas +2.871 9. Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +3.007 10. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +3.261 11. Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +3.947 12. Lando Norris McLaren +5.536 13. Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri +6.958 14. Esteban Ocon Renault No time set 15. Daniel Ricciardo Renault No time set 16. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes No time set 17. Nicholas Latifi Williams No time set 18. George Russell Williams No time set 19. Alexander Albon Red Bull No time set 20. Kevin Magnussen Haas No time set

