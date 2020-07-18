Hungarian GP Practice Three: Valtteri Bottas fastest from Lewis Hamilton
By James Galloway
Last Updated: 18/07/20 12:24pm
Valtteri Bottas edged out Lewis Hamilton to set the pace in Practice Three at the Hungarian GP, but Sergio Perez finished close behind as Racing Point emerged as Mercedes' nearest challengers.
Red Bull have been expected to run Mercedes closest this weekend on a track they claimed pole position at last year but they were only the fourth-quickest team in P3 - with Ferrari also unexpectedly ahead of them.
With dry conditions returning after a near-washout for P2 on Friday, Bottas' best lap of 1:15.437 was just 0.042s quicker than Hamilton's with a tight pole battle between the team-mates seemingly ahead in qualifying from 2pm.
"That's where the battle is," said Sky F1's Paul Di Resta. "But I'm keen to see what Red Bull do as they clearly overstepped the mark with their mechanical set-up in that session."
Red Bull used one of their curfew 'jokers' to work on the RB16 on Saturday morning as they try to settle on the car's best set-up but Verstappen finished only sixth with Alex Albon down in 12th. Verstappen also earlier spun at Turn 12.
Instead, Racing Point and Ferrari moved ahead with Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc finishing third and fourth respectively.
Ferrari's pace around a circuit that does not place a premium on engine power appears a marked improvement from Austria, where they slipped into the midfield and lost one car in both Q2 sessions over the double header.
But Sebastian Vettel was still 0.8s off the leading pace in eighth place.
Underlining the continued promise of Racing Point, Lance Stroll was fifth fastest, ahead of Verstappen, with Lando Norris the lead McLaren in seventh place.
AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly and Renault's Daniel Ricciardo rounded out the top 10.
Hungarian GP Practice Three timsheeet
|Driver
|Team
|Tim3
|1. Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:15.437
|2. Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0.042
|3. Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|+0.161
|4. Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.344
|5. Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|+0.596
|6. Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.647
|7. Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.756
|8. Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|+0.914
|9. Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+1.016
|10. Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|+1.071
|11. Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|+1.108
|12. Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|+1.145
|13. Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|+1.269
|14. George Russell
|Williams
|+1.410
|15. Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|+1.429
|16. Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1.649
|17. Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|+1.855
|18. Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|+2.059
|19. Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|+2.090
|20. Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+2.213
