Ferrari make structural technical changes after torrid 2020 F1 start

Ferrari have made structural changes to their technical operations in the wake of their poor start to the 2020 season - admitting they had to make a "decisive" move in order to improve their fortunes.

The Maranello team, fifth in the Constructors' Championship after three races this year, have created a performance development department in order to accelerate change with their underperforming SF1000 car.

Enrico Cardile, who has worked for Ferrari since 2005 and the F1 team for the last four years, will head up the new area.

2:51 Sky F1's Karun Chandhok examines the problems at Ferrari following their disappointing results in the first two races of the season Sky F1's Karun Chandhok examines the problems at Ferrari following their disappointing results in the first two races of the season

Ferrari say the changes will create 'a chain of command that is more focused and simplified and provides the heads of each department the necessary powers to achieve their objectives'.

"As hinted at a few days ago, we are making changes to the technical side of the organisation so as to speed up the design and development on the car performance front," said team boss Mattia Binotto.

"A change of direction was needed to define clear lines of responsibility and working processes, while reaffirming the company's faith in its technical talent pool.

"The department run by Enrico Cardile will be able to count on the experience of Rory Byrne and established engineers such as David Sanchez. It will be the cornerstone of the car's development."

Byrne was the technical brains behind Ferrari's huge success with Michael Schumacher in the early 2000s and has continued to consult for the team.

1:52 Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were forced out of the race after colliding at the start of the Styrian Grand Prix Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were forced out of the race after colliding at the start of the Styrian Grand Prix

The rest of the team's key technical areas remain unchanged and Binotto insisted: "We believe Ferrari personnel are of the highest level and we have nothing to envy about our main competitors in this respect, but we had to make a decisive change, raising the bar in terms of the responsibilities of the department heads.

"We have said it several times, but it's worth repeating: we have started to lay the foundations of a process which should lead to a new and enduring winning cycle.

"It will take some time and we will suffer setbacks like the one we are experiencing right now in terms of results and performance. However, we must react to these shortcomings with strength and determination to get back to being at the very top of this sport as soon as possible. This is what we all want and what our fans all over the world expect of us."