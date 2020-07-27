British GP on Sky Sports F1: When and how to watch this weekend

Formula 1 is coming home.

Get ready for two mega races at Silverstone in as many weeks, starting with the British GP live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend!

Following a dramatic triple header to start the delayed season, F1 2020 continues at pace with the world-famous British GP, with Lewis Hamilton aiming to build on his early title lead and seal a seventh Silverstone victory.

It is 70 years since the iconic Northamptonshire circuit hosted F1's first-ever world championship race.

Sky Sports is showing every second of the track action live starting from 9.30am on Friday morning, and the key times for the weekend are:

Qualifying starts at 2pm on Saturday, August 1 and will be simulcast on Sky One

The race starts at 2.10pn on Sunday, August 2 and will be simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One

Sky F1's British GP schedule

Friday, July 31 (all simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

9.30am: F3 Practice LIVE!

10.30am: Welcome To The Weekend LIVE!

11am: British GP Practice One LIVE!

12.50pm: F2 Practice LIVE!

2pm: F3 Qualifying LIVE!

2.45pm: British GP Practice Two Build-up LIVE!

3pm: British GP Practice Two LIVE!

4.55pm: F2 Qualifying LIVE!

5.30pm: Story So Far LIVE!

Saturday, August 1

9.20am: F3 Race One LIVE!

10.45am: British GP Practice Three Build-up LIVE!

11am: British GP Practice Three LIVE!

1pm: British GP Qualifying Build-up LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

2pm: BRITISH GP QUALIFYING LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

3.35pm: F2 Race One LIVE!

Sunday, August 2

8.35am: F3 Race Two LIVE!

10am: F2 Race Two LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

11.20am: Porsche Supercup LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One)

2.10pm: THE 2020 BRITISH GRAND PRIX LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One)

4pm: Chequered flag LIVE!

5pm: The Notebook LIVE!

6.30pm: British GP Highlights

9.35pm: British GP Race Replay