What is the 70th Anniversary GP and when is it on Sky Sports F1?

After a dramatic conclusion to the British GP, Formula 1's stars are back at Silverstone for the second leg of its double-header - live only on Sky Sports F1 this weekend.

It is the first time the famous Northamptonshire circuit has ever hosted back-to-back F1 races and this weekend's event is taking a different title, the 70th Anniversary GP - commemorating the first round of the official F1 world championship that took place at Silverstone in May 1950.

The action gets underway from Friday morning with every session live on Sky Sports F1. The key times are:

Qualifying starts at 2pm on Saturday, August 8

The race starts at 2.10pm on Sunday, August 9

2:41 It was a dramatic final lap for Lewis Hamilton as he limped home to victory with a puncture at the British Grand Prix. It was a dramatic final lap for Lewis Hamilton as he limped home to victory with a puncture at the British Grand Prix.

Sky F1's 70th Anniversary GP schedule

Friday, August 7

9.30am: F3 Practice LIVE!

10.30am: Welcome To The Weekend LIVE!

11am: 70th Anniversary GP Practice One LIVE!

12.50pm: F2 Practice LIVE!

2pm: F3 Qualifying LIVE!

2.45pm: 70th Anniversary Practice Two Build-up LIVE!

3pm: 70th Anniversary Practice Two LIVE!

4.55pm: F2 Qualifying LIVE!

5.30pm: The Story So Far LIVE!

Saturday, August 8

9.20am: F3 Race One LIVE!

10.45am: 70th Anniversary GP Practice Three Build-up LIVE!

11am: 70th Anniversary GP Practice Three LIVE!

1pm: 70th Anniversary GP Qualifying Build-up LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

2pm: 70th ANNIVERSARY GP QUALIFYING LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

3.35pm: F2 Race One LIVE!

Sunday, August 9

8.40am: F3 Race Two LIVE!

10am: F2 Race Two LIVE!

11.20am: Porsche Supercup LIVE!

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

2.10pm: THE 2020 70th ANNIVERSARY GRAND PRIX LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

4pm: Chequered flag LIVE!

5pm: The Notebook LIVE!

7pm: 70th Anniversary GP Highlights

10.05pm: 70th Anniversary GP Race Replay