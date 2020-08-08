Esteban Ocon gets Silverstone grid penalty for impeding George Russell

0:56 This incident involving Esteban Ocon and George Russell in qualifying will be investigated by the stewards. This incident involving Esteban Ocon and George Russell in qualifying will be investigated by the stewards.

Esteban Ocon has been handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding George Russell during qualifying for the 70th Anniversary GP.

The grid drop means Ocon is set to start Sunday's Silverstone race from 14th for Renault, while Sebastian Vettel, Carlos Sainz and Romain Grosjean all move up a place.

The incident happened during Q1 as Ocon tried to overtake a slowing Antonio Giovinazzi on an out-lap, but in the process blocked Russell in the Williams on his flying lap.

Russell was angry on team radio, but still progressed to Q2 and qualified 15th. Ocon, meanwhile, said he wasn't told by his Renault team that Russell was there until late, a view backed up by FIA race stewards.

But they still handed him a grid penalty.

"At the exit of turn five Giovinazzi was at the head of three cars and was on an in-lap, Ocon was next, on an out-lap and Russell was on a flying lap," said the verdict.

"While Russell approached, the team advised Ocon on the radio about Giovinazzi ahead, but didn't advise about Russell until very late. As Russell approached the two cars ahead, Ocon pulled to the right to overtake Giovinazzi and clearly impeded the much faster Russell.

"The team admitted that they did not assist their driver in this instance which led to the impeding."

Ocon has also been given one penalty point on his licence.