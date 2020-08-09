F1 70th Anniversary GP: Max Verstappen shocks Mercedes for victory

1:17 Max Verstappen overtakes Valtteri Bottas for the race lead during the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix Max Verstappen overtakes Valtteri Bottas for the race lead during the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen shocked Mercedes to end the world champions' winning run in an intense and thrilling race at F1's 70th Anniversary GP, as Lewis Hamilton snatched second from Valtteri Bottas in the closing laps.

On a day when Mercedes' previous Achilles' heel - tyre performance in hot weather - resurfaced at a sweltering Silverstone, Red Bull's decision from qualifying to start on Pirelli's hardest compound tyre paid handsome dividends for them and a brilliant Verstappen.

The Dutchman ran longer than either Mercedes in the first stint to set up the victory, and although he dropped back behind early race leader Bottas after his first pit stop, he swiftly and decisively overtook the Finn for a lead.

"I didn't see it coming," admitted Verstappen of his first victory of the year and ninth in F1.

Bottas then suffered further disappointment when team-mate and title rival Hamilton overtook him with two laps to go after the Briton had stretched out his second stint, despite suffering severe rear blistering.

1:27 Lewis Hamilton goes around the outside of Brooklands, an easy overtake in the end as he moved to second ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas! Lewis Hamilton goes around the outside of Brooklands, an easy overtake in the end as he moved to second ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas!

To compound matters for a frustrated Finn - who failed to score at Silverstone last week after a late puncture - Verstappen now moves ahead of him in the Drivers' Championship as Hamilton's nearest challenger after five rounds.

Hamilton still leads by 30 points, while his 155th F1 podium ties the all-time record of Michael Schumacher.

In another storming performance in a struggling Ferrari, Charles Leclerc finished a stunning fourth after completing what had been considered an unlikely one-stop strategy.

Alex Albon returned to the top five in the second Red Bull, with Racing Point pair Lance Stroll and stand-in Nico Hulkenberg losing ground late on and ending up sixth and seventh respectively.

But it was another dismal day for Sebastian Vettel, the ailing four-time champion.

1:14 Replays show Sebastian Vettel & Carlos Sainz almost collided in Lap 1 during the 70th Anniversary GP. Replays show Sebastian Vettel & Carlos Sainz almost collided in Lap 1 during the 70th Anniversary GP.

The German spun on lap one after clouting a kerb and dropped to the back of the field, before rebuking his Ferrari team for a strategy call over the radio en-route to a point-less 12th place.

70th Anniversary GP: Top 10 result

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5. Alexander Albon, Red Bull

6. Lance Stroll, Racing Point

7. Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point

8. Esteban Ocon, Renault

9. Lando Norris, McLaren

10. Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

How Verstappen delivered a Silverstone upset

Mercedes had absolutely dominated the first five weekends of the delayed 2020 season, claiming every pole and race victory up to Sunday.

That sequence looked unlikely to change after Bottas and Hamilton locked out the front row again, particularly when Verstappen - their only real challenger so far this year - qualified behind the impressive Hulkenberg in fourth.

But Red Bull still had what turned into the ultimate ace up their sleeve - the hard-compound tyres that Verstappen had used in Q2 to make the top 10, which he then had to start the race on.

The Mercedes' and the rest of the top 10 were starting on the less durable, albeit theoretically faster, mediums.

More to follow…